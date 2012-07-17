Nobiskrug Expand Customer Services Division

Bernd Wittorf has enjoyed several successful years in shipbuilding industry and has joined the refit and repair department stating that he aims for an "all-in-one solution" for yacht owners covering all technical aspects of yacht operation. “Offering a full services package to our customers will strengthen our close customer relationships. We will take care of all the processes that will satisfy our clients’ needs, assisting in daily and planned maintenance in order to ensure safe vessels’ operation”, Bernd Wittorf stated.

Rasmus Töpsch has been appointed as acting manager, being the assigned point of contact for the customers who have already signed an after sales agreement with Nobiskrug.

In addition to technical management, Nobiskrug offers exceptional possibilities for refits and conversions in its facilities in Kiel and Rendsburg as well as in the Mediterranean by its selected partners.

In the past decade, Nobiskrug was proud to deliver award winning yachts such as Tatoosh, Triple 7, Siren, Jamaica Bay, Sycara V, Sapphire, Mogambo and the latest delivery Flying Fox.

Nobiskrug is a German shipyard located in Rendsburg and Kiel employing in the German operations about seven hundred skilled workers covering the various specialities required for the construction of luxury yachts. Nobiskrug is able to build or refit sailing and motor yachts from 60 to 200m and up.

Founded in 1905, Nobiskrug delivered almost 800 vessels. Since 2009 Nobiskrug is part of Abu Dhabi MAR Group.