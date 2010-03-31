Nobiskrug Shipyard celebrated the launch of its latest new build with a tradition of hearty soup served in the shipbuilding hall for all employees and subcontractors.



During the launching ceremony, Nobiskrug’s Managing Directors; Project Manager Mr Mark Velthaus and the owner’s representative expressed their thanks for the successful cooperation.

The 74 m superyacht will remain at Nobiskrug’s pier before making its way for interior outfitting, filling and final top-coating at Nobiskrug’s 160m superyacht hall.

Hull 782 is scheduled to be delivered to her owner in 2011, so that she can leave the cold river Eider for warmer areas.



With more than 100 years of shipbuilding experience, Nobiskrug continues to demonstrate its strong presence in the superyacht and mega yacht market; the 74m Hull 782 is one of five mega yachts currently under construction at the German shipyard.

Video of Superyacht Launch