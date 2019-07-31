Kahl joined Nobiskrug in 2005 and since 2011 he has been operating as co-managing director of German Naval Yards Kiel. With a professional background in law and naval architecture, Kahl has overseen significant changes at Nobiskrug along with some of the most impressive projects to grace the superyacht industry.

During his tenure at the helm of Nobiskrug, Holger Kahl saw the completion of magnificent projects including Mogambo and Dytan, two world-renowned collaborations with Reymond Langton Design. Undoubtedly the most significant launch overseen by Kahl has been that of Sailing Yacht A, perhaps the most recognisable superyacht in the world. Launched in 2017, Sailing Yacht A is the largest sailing yacht in the world, and its unique design features three 100 metre carbon masts. Nobiskrug’s mission to push the boundaries and explore new ideas thrived under Holger Kahl.

The decision to step down from the Nobiskrug Managing Board was made following a meeting of the Privinvest Board of Directors, and Mr Kahl will continue his involvement to focus on specific projects. Speaking after his departure, Kahl declared that “after more than 10 years at the helm of the German shipyards of Privinvest family, I am glad to increase my focus on other fields of business within the Privinvest group and to also follow up own projects.” Privinvest COO Dieter Rottsieper stated “Our cooperation with Holger Kahl is evolving and we look forward to continuing our successful collaboration for the years to come.”

Mr Kahl will leave behind a lasting legacy as Managing Director of Nobiskrug. Speaking to Superyachts.com during January’s Top 100 event, Kahl spoke of his shipyard’s position at the pinnacle of the superyacht industry. “Owners have realised that Nobiskrug is a shipyard ideal for translating all the wishes owners might have, designer might have, into a fantastic yacht,” said a passionate Kahl. “It is our approach to find always these very, very unique designs because it is a lot of fun for us as well.”

In his last year as MD, Kahl has seen future projects such as Project 794 and Black Shark take shape, promising an exciting future for the shipyard. A key aspect of Holger Kahl’s legacy that should be remembered is the emphasis put on green yachting. In a recent interview with Superyachts.com, Kahl discussed his view that there should be “no excuses” when it comes to implementing changes for a more environmentally-friendly industry. The launch of 80m Artefact earlier this year exemplifies this approach, as Nobiskrug took innovation to the next level to deliver on this green vision.