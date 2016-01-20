“A is really a fantastic thing […] A is something new, something very breathtaking and she is a huge sailing yacht. She is something more than 140 metres long, she is fantastic and she is something you can really call unique.”

The striking profile of Sailing Yacht A emerged in 2015, and during the launch of the Top 100 Forecast in London last week, Holger Kahl explained how the design and construction of a sailing yacht with 100 metre masts is changing the face of the Top 100 fleet.

“It’s first of all the sheer size of the sailing yacht […] you build such a project every 100 years more or less and I think we are very thankful for the owners that have decided to go with us and build a really breathtaking project with us. It will change in a way the whole appearance of yachting because people will talk about White Pearl whether people will like it or not like it […] she will be seen before she comes over the horizon and so far she is really changing the superyachts world.”

The new project, which is still shrouded in secrets, is another example of the futuristic use of glass on the water and proclaims to be an exciting new design for the German shipyard.