Nobiskrug Project 783 Superyacht Sold by Imperial
Project 783 was one of the stand-out superyachts of the 125-strong Monaco Yacht Show fleet this September, showcasing 73.5-metres of remarkable Nobiskrug style. Now, central agents Imperial Yachts have confirmed her successful sale just months after the yacht entered the market.
While the sale price remains confidential, the attraction of Project 783 is clear to see. Designed by Reymond Langton Design, with a contemporary interior by Mark Berryman, this sleek and distinctive yacht was built for the owner with Imperial Yachts watching over the world-class build from its inception.
Maintained to perfection across the course of her life on the water, no expense was spared keeping this ocean-going giant in peak condition.
Julia Stewart - Managing Director of Imperial Yachts - spoke to us following her arrival on the market in August, commenting: “Project 783 is exclusive, and by this we mean many things: she never chartered since her delivery, she is offered in perfect condition and she is very well maintained with winter works on a yearly basis.”
This is an elite class superyacht thanks to the highly-skilled crew on board, the maintenance levels and construction expertise imbued by her Northern Europe creators. With no charter history, this could be a fantastic new addition to the market; however, we look forward to bringing you more on her life under new ownership as more details emerge.