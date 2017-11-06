While the sale price remains confidential, the attraction of Project 783 is clear to see. Designed by Reymond Langton Design, with a contemporary interior by Mark Berryman, this sleek and distinctive yacht was built for the owner with Imperial Yachts watching over the world-class build from its inception.

Maintained to perfection across the course of her life on the water, no expense was spared keeping this ocean-going giant in peak condition.

Julia Stewart - Managing Director of Imperial Yachts - spoke to us following her arrival on the market in August, commenting: “Project 783 is exclusive, and by this we mean many things: she never chartered since her delivery, she is offered in perfect condition and she is very well maintained with winter works on a yearly basis.”

This is an elite class superyacht thanks to the highly-skilled crew on board, the maintenance levels and construction expertise imbued by her Northern Europe creators. With no charter history, this could be a fantastic new addition to the market; however, we look forward to bringing you more on her life under new ownership as more details emerge.