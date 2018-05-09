Following on from the 77-metre superyacht announced in April, the exterior design of Espen Øino has been teased in a secretive sketch with a few details surrounding the exciting new endeavour. With a vertical bow and modern exterior lines, this five-deck superyacht boasts generous open spaces which have been engineered to create the ultimate in on-board lifestyle.

“Teaming up with Nobiskrug on a second project in a row this year is a real proof of quality and strong relationships built through the years ”, says Julia Stewart, Imperial Director. “Thanks to the incredible minds of Espen Øino International team and our unrivaled experience in luxury superyacht projects construction, we are ready to deliver another striking vessel.”

Imperial Yachts acted as Broker for the sale, and will continue throughout the build as Owner’s Representative and Build Supervisor; working closely with the German yard to achieve the continued evolution of excellence that is the Nobiskrug fleet.

The high volume of the yacht allows extremely spacious owner’s and guest areas, like the main salon, sky lounge, beach club or the wellness area including a 7- meter glass walls pool. Furthermore, the yacht will offer a tender garage for two tenders, rescue boat, Sea-Doos and an arsenal of water toys.

“We are thrilled to be part of this project and we will do our outmost to deliver another superyacht that will proudly join the Nobiskrug fleet”, says Rainer Stobrawa, Project Manager of Nobiskrug.

This is the third superyacht in the collaboration of Imperial Yachts & Nobiskrug, after Project 783 was delivered in 2012 and the newly signed 77-meter superyacht project of April this year.

The completion of this new 62-metre superyacht project is scheduled for spring 2021, and we can’t wait to bring you more details on the construction, as and when they emerge.