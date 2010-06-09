US company Atlantic Yachts enlisted Rolls-Royce Marine in 2008 to design and engineer the superyacht: NVC 85 Y. Atlantic's founder, Paul Madden, is the former US representative for Blohm & Voss and CRN. He states: "The German built version of the NVC 85 Y is all about design, technology, safety at sea, and comfort. Rolls-Royce Marine’s design team in Norway has worked diligently with us to create a yachting platform without equal."

Holger Kahl, Managing Director of Nobiskrug, comments: "We are pleased to build on Nobiskrug's longstanding relationship with Rolls-Royce Marine. These vessels will benefit greatly from the combined expertise and experience of our companies."

By overlaying an Owner’s vision, and a gifted designer’s talent, the yacht becomes a Bespoke Edition. Every vessel is designed to minimize fuel consumption and negative environmental impact.

Joe Killian's Killian Yacht & Ship Brokers has been selected to represent the new line of yachts to the brokerage community. Mr. Killian states: "The NVC 85 Y is an icon of excellence in the world of yachting, where compromise is not an option. Killian specializes in providing clients with seaworthy, well-designed vessels – and we are excited to be involved with these renowned maritime companies."

Rolls-Royce's ocean-proven hydrodynamically efficient hull forms provide the basis of the yacht. All major power and propulsion systems are engineered and built by Rolls-Royce to be fully integrated for the best performance and operational reliability. Over 30 years of experience in vessel design is applied throughout the engineering process to ensure the operational profile precisely matches that specified by the yacht’s Owner. Rolls-Royce engineers and technicians oversee systems installations during construction, and are on-site during the critical installation and commissioning phases.