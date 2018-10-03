This new hybrid system, which will make its debut with Artefact, offers higher efficiency and lower emissions, as well as lower noise and vibration. Together with its advanced Dynamic Positioning System, this hybrid superyacht will be able to hold its place in water without the aid of an anchor, which could be a game-changer for the industry in many ways.

“Artefact is a unique vessel that marries cutting-edge engineering and striking architectural design to embody a tribute to the nuances of human experience that are often overlooked or ignored,” says Captain Aaron T. Clark. “Many traditional aspects of superyacht GA’s have been challenged and reimagined in this design to create an unprecedented experience while minimizing the impact on fragile marine ecosystems.”

Artefact's distinctive exterior was designed by Gregory Marshall Studio and she appears to feature 5 distinctive decks, three of which are linked by a large glass column in the centre of the yacht. Geometric shapes and sharp, upward curving lines define the exterior, alongside its classic white colour.

The yacht's interior design is by Reymond Langton Design and reflects the specific owner's requirements that the designer respect technological innovation and comfort above all else. In a major departure from convention, the master stateroom is situated in the aft rather than the bow and all guest entertainment areas are situated in low-acceleration zones. This has been done in the designers' quest for silent operation.

“Being involved from the early stages of the project, our in-house engineering team brought this innovative and technologically challenging vessel design to reality while meeting all the Owner’s expectations,” says Holger Kahl, managing director of Nobiskrug.

"The composite superstructure and the extensive use of custom large and curved glass panels throughout is monumental, ensuring that the visual experience from the interior is uncompromised with minimal mullions to obstruct the panorama. Artefact is a perfect marriage of art and science through innovative architectural design and advanced engineering.”