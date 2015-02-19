Sat on board Happy Hour, the 116’ Azimut built in 2004, it was immediately clear that Noell Vawter - an expert in the economics surrounding the superyacht industry thanks to his tenure as a leading broker - understands the market status better than anyone.

Watch the above video for Noell Vawter’s view on the market activity across the U.S. and South America as well as the contributing factors at play.