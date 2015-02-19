Noell Vawter On The U.S. Superyacht Sector
With 2014 acting as a record year for Worth Avenue Yachts, we caught up with brokerage expert and yachting economist Noell Vawter at the 2015 Miami Yacht & Brokerage Show to get a better grasp on the re-emerging U.S. market as well as the upcoming South American sector.
Sat on board Happy Hour, the 116’ Azimut built in 2004, it was immediately clear that Noell Vawter - an expert in the economics surrounding the superyacht industry thanks to his tenure as a leading broker - understands the market status better than anyone.
Watch the above video for Noell Vawter’s view on the market activity across the U.S. and South America as well as the contributing factors at play.