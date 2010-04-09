The Nor-Tech 80 yacht is a deceptive creature; the superstructure is expertly designed, offering a truly enviable and sophisticated aesthetic supporting a lightweight, deep V-hull and dedicated high-tech pilot house.



On first impression the Nor-Tech 80 comes across as a modestly sized luxury motor yacht, but her ability to reach flying speeds sets the superyacht apart. The Nor-Tech 80 performance yacht holds twin Cat C32, 1,635hp engines paired with Arneson surface drives, offering additional piercing propulsion.

The Nor-Tech 80 has a narrow beam of 4.9m, but holds enough space for seven guests in three double en-suite cabins; the master cabin; bow VIP and twin bunk cabin.

Additional features of this nautical power-house include bow and stern thrusters, an electric sliding hard top, salon, surround sound entertainment centre, three high-quality helm seats and impressive dash board.

A sister ship is also currently in development which will boast speeds of over 65+ knots.