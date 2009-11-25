Nordhavn 120 Hull one sold

The buyer of motor yacht Aurora is a three-time Nordhavn owner who desired a design where lavish living was matched by a sound, seaworthy and seamlessly finished hull.

Hull one of the Nordhavn 120 will exemplify all the modern comforts of a private luxury yacht while incorporating plenty of space for both entertaining and relaxing.

Renowned interior designer Dee Robinson has been entrusted with ensuring Aurora is customised to her owner’s exact tastes and will use African cherry as the primary hardwood to create a simple, elegant yet contemporary interior.

Naval architecture is the responsibility of the in-house team at PAE who have produced an exterior design fusing opulence, quality, comfort, safety and sea-keeping ability.

These excellent sea-keeping capabilities are key to the 120 as with the rest of the Nordhavn line; all of which are purpose-built to handle the seas.

The four-deck N120 sleeps up to 10 guests in an Owner’s suite and four King-size guest cabins

Motor yacht Aurora is to begin construction in January 2010 at PAE’s partner factory in Xiamen, China which has been specifically designed to accommodate the N120 line.

The Nordhavn 120 is ABS certified and with twin MTU 2000 M72 engines has a cruising speed of 10 knots and a range of 3,000 nautical miles at reduced speeds.

Shipyard Pacific Asian Enterprises builds fibreglass semi-custom Nordhavn motor yachts for long-range cruising and currently boasts a 15-boat product line in lengths from 12 to 37 metres.