The partnership between these two well-respected industry names did not take long to flourish. After a press conference in October 2018 that revealed some initial renderings produced by Vripack as a sample of what Nordhavn clients could expect, the owner of the third Nordhavn 80 immediately opted for a Vripack-designed interior. Work on the interiors of N8003, the third hull of the Nordhavn 80 model, is currently underway and the American builder has given enthusiasts an intimate look at the detail of the design by sharing several virtual tours of the yacht.

The simulation of N8003’s interiors unveils styling consistent with Vripack’s reputation for a contemporary setting. The use of muted woods and neutral tones fused with strong accents and several nods to nature creates a family-centred aesthetic aimed at providing an enriched experience on the water to the owners.

Commenting on the design, Vripack’s co-Creative Director Marnix Hoekstra emphasised bespoke nature of project. “The interior design of the Nordhavn 80 #3 is based on our design concept and personalized for the owner and the Family,” said Hoekstra. “They came to our studio on a beautiful spring day and we spent it discussing their likes and dislikes on colour, texture and style. In our studio we have a large sample lab and together we picked and chose the right cuts for the oak, the strength of the brush for the brass and finish of the Wimbledon white walls.”

The personalised approach to the concept did not stop there. “After this we created a sample,” Hoeks material box which was shipped to their home so they could touch and feel the final selected materials and finished. Following the approval we made photorealistic images and the virtual reality run through.”

Nordhavn’s decision to select a design firm that pays such close attention to their clients has certainly served them well, and is well in line with their aim of building a greater understanding and relationship with the European clientele. Marnix Hoekstra also underlined the close collaboration between yard and studio, explaining that “all was created in close partnership with the yard in the background in order to make sure we were presenting a buildable interior fitting to the time and financial budget as well. During a very pleasant meeting at Fort Lauderdale, the final presentation was given and the owners were very pleased with the end result and couldn’t wait until their yacht would hit the water.”

This enthusiasm for what has already been achieved in the partnership has been echoed by PAE Vice President Jim Leishman, who stated that “We are very excited about the new direction Vripack has gone with the interiors of the Nordhavn 80 #3. It allows us to serve the diverse style and tastes of our buyers.” With mutual admiration for the work done, and the clear chemistry between two companies passionate about explorer designs, we can expect to see much more in the future from Nordhavn x Vripack.