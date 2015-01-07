North Island Marina: One Step From Wilderness
British Columbia has some of the world’s best cruising grounds stretching from the San Juan Islands all the way to Alaska. Nestled within them is North Island Marina, the ultimate jumping off point for trips into the region’s hinterlands.
For the more intrepid members of the superyacht fraternity, taking their vessel into the wilds of Alaska is a mouth-watering proposition.
But due to the remote location of America’s most northerly state, the need for a reliable spot to dock your yacht is a number one priority.
Step forward North Island Marina, a high quality moorage facility on Alaska’s doorstep, offering slips for vessels up to 86.8 metres (285 feet) along with berth fueling and a host of other high class amenities.
