Northcoast 125 Superyacht Launches

The Northcoast 125 model was designed, built and launched by Northcoast Yachts, founded by Stephen Yadvish in 2003 and has consistently produced impressive superyacht examples since.

Designed by Northcoast Yachts and Fredrickson, the 38.28m Northcoast 125 superyacht is a sleek and futuristic example of a high-quality speed and comfort. The Northcoast 125’s hull and superstructure were built with a composite fibre reinforced plastic holding a 7.77m beam and 1.9m draft.

The Northcoast 125 will pace through the water at an estimated 22kts speed and 2,750nm range, holding a 7800USGal. consumption capacity and dual 1925hp Caterpillar C32 ACERT diesel engines.

Her stunning interior was designed by Northcoast Yachts’ owner and wife, Stephen and JoDee Yadvish. The Northcoast 125 showcases a luxurious display of white furnishings and cream carpets perfectly complimented by the tasteful use of dark wood and marble. This superyacht is beautiful inside as well as out, featuring nine foot ceilings in parts, bringing a sense of sophistication to a powerful superyacht.

The impressive superyacht can house 11 guests in 5 staterooms consisting of a master state room with a lowered bath and skylight, three queen guest cabins with en-suite, a twin cabin and a Pullman berth.