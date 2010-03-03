More than 400m of the area has been completed out of the total 650m; the eastern Mediterranean marina will offer expansive berthing space and protection for yachts that are looking to port or visit in the beautiful northern region of Cyprus.

The new marina will offer 300 berths close to areas with bars, cafes, restaurants, and cinemas, with state-of-the-art security to maintain a close eye on the yachts harboured there. A casino and the luxurious Karpaz Peninsula Hotel will also join the list in 2012.

Karpaz Gate Marina will have an 18,000 sqm dry dock space for refit and repairs and will offer the most convenient services, such as a brand new 300 tonne crane, for those wishing to station a vessel for refit or docking.

Designed in accordance to BMF codes of practice, Karpaz Gate Marina will cater for yachts of all sizes, from catamaran to mega yacht alongside ample facilities.

The marina is shaping up fast and promises to allow access to a “wild and beautiful corner” of the Mediterranean which is practically untouched and will retain its beauty thanks to plans which will keep it as natural and relaxing as possible.