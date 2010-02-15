Stunning superyacht Northern Lights features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects and Westship, with exterior design by Carr Design. Her light and contemporary interior is the work of Yacht Design Associates.

Norhern Lights carries an array of water toys include a Nautica tender and a Seadoo GTX Limted with GPS.

Powered by twin MTU engines, she can reach a top speed of 18 knots, cruising comfortably at 16 knots.

Northern Lights was listed with an asking price of $9,975,000.

