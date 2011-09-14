The Lurssen-built motor yacht boasts a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure with a 13.50m beam, a 3.75m draft and 6 decks.

Custom built in 2009 the vessel is capable of 17.00 knots flat out, with a range of 6,000 nm.

Northern Star offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites. She is also capable of carrying up to 22 crew onboard.

The yacht’s interior was designed by Pauline Nunns and its exterior styling by Espen Oeino.

Superyacht Northern Star is listed with Moran Yacht & Ship for both charter and sale, with an asking price of €129,000,000 (£111.2m).