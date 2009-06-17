Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Northrop and Johnson add Mystique to the books

By superyachts.com

Motor yacht Mystique is the newest addition to the ever-expanding charter fleet at Northrop and Johnson.

She can comfortably sleep 10 to 12 guests across five staterooms and with her powerful jet drive, can maintain a cruising speed of 27 knots and reach an impressive top speed of 31 knots.

Motor yacht Mystique offers charter guests a full range of entertainment options including an onboard theatre, large Jacuzzi and an armada of water toys from Wave Runners to fishing equipment.

After a recent price reduction, Mystique is now available from US$120,000 per week.

By superyachts.com
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news From ...
Charter News