Built by Italian shipyard San Lorenzo in 2002, Las Brisas is considered an ideal yacht for cruising in the Mediterranean this summer with family or friends, and is now available through US-based brokerage Northrop & Johnson.

The vessel accommodates 9 guests in 4 cabins, including ‘his and hers’ bathrooms in the owner suite, whilst all other cabins are en suite.

Charterers will especially appreciate her vast main salon, whilst the fly bridge is a great outdoor space with lounge sofas and sun beds.

The yacht is also fitted with MTU engines that are bigger than the standard options, whilst Koop Nautic stabilizers add to a comfortable ride, and the stern thruster gives peace of mind on a windy day and allows easy docking.

Las Brisas will be available for charter in the Western Mediterranean this summer from €46,000 per week.