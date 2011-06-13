M/Y Vita (ex Mia Elise, Cakewalk) is an all-aluminium, custom built, tri-deck motor yacht launched by Trinity Yachts in 2003. With a simplistic and contemporary exterior style, Vita is an eye-catching yacht which boasts a sophisticated interior design from Dee Robinson Interiors.

Vita’s lightweight aluminium construction allows her to power through the water at a top speed of 20 knots using dual 2250hp Caterpillar twin screw engines whilst offering ample space for up to 12 guests in four cabins; consisting of one luxurious master cabin, two double cabins, two twins and two pullman berths.

Vita was originally listed for an asking price of €19,975,000 and was successfully sold in a joint-central agency between Northrop & Johnson and IYC.