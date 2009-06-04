Victoria of Strathearn was built in 2001 by New Zealand's Alloy Yachts, and is an aluminium sailing yacht with a carbon fibre rig. Designed and constructed to the highest standard, she is an elegant collaboration between Langan Design Associates, Alloy Yachts and Andrew Winch Designs.

In the year of her launch, Victoria of Strathearn won Best Sailing Yacht less than 40 metres from the 2001 Superyacht Society Awards as well as the Best Design Award for Sailing Yachts over 38 metres from ShowBoats.

Aghassi is a sumptuous tri-deck superyacht with fantastic cruising capabilities. A tribute to builder Christensen, Aghassi boasts 5 luxurious staterooms able to accommodate 10 guests and crew. A well-maintained vessel, she is also fully MCA compliant.

The in-house sale of Aghassi was completed by Gregg Morton and Steve Doyle of Northrop and Johnson, Newport.