With an asking price of US$29.5 million, she is fully compliant with both ABS and MCA classification standards.

Accommodating up to 12 guests in five cabins, she is equipped with all the modern extras including zero speed stabilisers, a well-equipped sky lounge and a Jacuzzi for eight.

Motor yacht Destination Fox Harb’r Too was originally built for Canadian entrepreneur Ron Joyce but is now available for sale through Northrop and Johnson.