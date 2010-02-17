Northrop and Johnson, one of the largest and most respected yacht brokers in the world, have allied themselves with another brokerage in Asia to form a global firm.

The opening of this broker will give Asian customers access to the experienced brokers market knowledge and sales network, expanding the companies client base.

Northrop and Johnson Asia Ltd. will be run by Bart Kimman who has unparalleled experience in the Asian market after 25 years, also founding full-service boat company Asia Yacht Services in 2003. The team behind Mr Kimman include a 21-year veteran in the marine industry, Simon Pickering and Karen Bell, a successful yacht broker for Asia Yacht Services.

Mr Kimman commented on the merge, saying “With our in-depth knowledge of the Asian yachting markets, backed by Northrop and Johnson’s solid global network … we expect Northrop and Johnson Asia to quickly become the go-to company for anyone looking to buy or sell a premium yacht”.

Northrop and Johnson Asia are expecting to match any needs of a client, potential or existing from crew to management and maintenance.

With the office ready in Hong Kong, the brokerage is expecting to expand rapidly throughout the region. Northrop and Johnson Asia plan on associating with other brokers in key territories such as Thailand and Singapore in order to access the growing demand for superyachts in that region.

The brokerage have noticed an increase in the superyacht market in that region due to the number of high-worth individuals and the speed the industry is growing “More than 90 superyachts arrived in Singapore last year, compared with just 10 in 2007” with Mr Kimman also noting how new marinas are often opening in the region.

