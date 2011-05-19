The complete brand overhaul took place after Northrop & Johnson undertook deep competitive analysis research into their brand; leading to a total restyling of the brokerage firm’s website and company image.

The launch of the new website marks the final stage in Northrop & Johnson’s complete rebranding operation, introducing a new digital platform alongside a new style, colour scheme, logo and image; making the brokerage firm’s global operation an even more formidable competitor in the superyacht market.

The new website offers an enhanced sense of navigation to make it easier for owners and charter guests, potential or existing, to browse through Northrop & Johnson’s impressive brokerage listings in order to find the perfect yacht.

Clients will be able to save their ‘topchoices’ in a custom portfolio while conducting full inventory searches: making sure that every specification is accounted for in their search.

Daniel Ziriakus, Director of Marketing at Northrop & Johnson, was responsible for the in-depth research analysis and the complete rebranding strategy; the second successful re-launch of his career.

This is an industry which has been increasingly embracing the web as a vital communicative medium - presenting an effective business model which enhances the established way of things.