In just one week, the world’s largest collection of yachts for sale is on display at the 51st Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. With over 3 million square feet of space in over five locations and billions of dollars in inventory, tens of thousands of people are expected to view this year’s collection, which includes yachts such as Cakewalk, the largest yacht ever built in the USA.

Northrop and Johnson’s President Kevin Merrigan stated, “The last 90 days has seen a significant increase in the purchase and sales of large yachts. Our Fort Lauderdale and Southern California offices alone have completed 9 transactions of yachts over 100 feet in the last quarter. Buyers are finding some outstanding bargains on quality, large yachts.”

Merrigan continued, “Serious buyers that are looking for good deals are generating sales momentum – this, combined with a slowdown in new yacht construction will stabilize the market.”

The 51st Fort Lauderdale Boat Show has been an impressive and busy event for its opening day, standing as an indicator of the direction of the economy, not only for the buyers of multi-million dollar yachts, but for the hundreds of thousands of people around the globe who build, operate and maintain them.

Opinions on the current market have been overall positive. Brokers seem encouraged by the activities around the Monaco Yacht Show and the hustle and bustle at the major marinas in Monaco, Nice, Antibes, and the like this summer.

Naming only a few, the superyachts on display with Northrop & Johnson include magnificent vessels such as the 46m Mr. Terrible, the 48m Newvida, the 45m Vita, the 43m Kingfisher and the 31m Beothuk.