Built by Westport in 1990, this semi-displacement composite superyacht was completely refitted after being sold in 2000. The refit project saw the hull extended by 12’, the introduction of new CAT engines, the renewal of her electronic systems and a complete update to her galley.

This meticulously maintained motor yacht is a superb fishing vessel with a proven cruising record and space on board for six guests in three well-appointed staterooms.

Available for sale through Northrop & Johnson, superyacht Hi-Ball has now undergone a price reduction and is currently listed at an asking price of $2,290,000.