Amy Wachmann has worked on boats all her life. After growing up in Juneau, Alaska, she went to work on several large yachts for over five years, embracing her love for the water and cruising all over the world.

Amy began her own yacht agency for luxury yachts cruising Alaskan waters and ran this business for seven years strong. According to Northrop and Johnson, Amy is dedicated to providing excellent customer service and is eager to continue her career in the yachting industry.

With over 15 years of yachting industry experience and a BA in Journalism/PR, Amy’s wealth of knowledge in the charter market will make her a valuable addition to the Northrop and Johnson charter management team in Fort Lauderdale.

Charter yachts in the Northrop and Johnson portfolio include such stunning vessels as Destination Fox Harb’r Too, Mr Terrible, Ranger, Sweet Escape, and Shogun.