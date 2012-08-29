Aria

Expertly built in 1975 by Palmer Johnson, the 27m Aria has benefitted from several refits in recent years – most recently 2011 at the renowned UK shipyard Pendennis.

Featuring a large owner suite aft including generous ensuite bathroom (with bath-tub) two good twins, guest cabins, further passage cabin and a double crew cabin.

Full keel with twoin-line retractable lifting keels – shallow draft of 2.6m (or 6.4m with boards down). Ideal for offshore and coastal cruising.

After undergoing a price reduction of $205,000, Aria is available for sale through Northrop & Johnson for an asking price of $995,000.

Ripple

Measuring 30m, this solidly built blue water cruiser is much reduced for an early sale. She offers delightful accommodation with particularly spacious and airy cabins. The living areas are generously proportioned. She does require some further updating in the near future including hull paint and standing rigging overhaul.

Ripple is available for sale at a reduced asking price of €1,400,000 after a €150,000 price reduction.