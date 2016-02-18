The new helm of Northrop & Johnson Australia is Managing Director Cameron Bray. Bray is a Gold Coast native with extensive yachting experience. He has worked in various sectors of the industry, including as a captain, sales broker, retail charter agent and yacht manager, around the world. Bray eventually returned home to Australia to put down roots and open his own firm, Bray Management, where he utilized the extensive skills he developed throughout his career. Bray Management is now becoming Northrop & Johnson Australia.

"Northrop & Johnson is a market leader. The company’s global intelligence tools, marketing and website add to its personable approach and company culture, which feels very much like a big family. Joining forces with the dynamic team at Northrop & Johnson felt like a natural progression for [Bray Management]. We can now offer complete end-to-end service to Australian clients, both locally and globally, with a dedicated office and team on the ground. We’re really excited to join the Northrop & Johnson family," says Cameron Bray.

Currently, Bray is on the superyacht Australia committee, which aids in the development and advancement of Australia’s superyacht community.

Joining Bray in Northrop & Johnson’s Australia office is Charter Manager Crystal Corrin. Crystal hails from a small town in the Wide Bay region. She has lived on the Gold Coast for more than 10 years and has a broad skill base, including corporate sales and account management in various industries.

Northrop & Johnson’s Australia office will provide yacht brokerage, charter management and retail charter services.