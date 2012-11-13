Despite the change in date due to the weather, we had a great turnout on Sunday, October 28th. There were dozens of items being auctioned through a silent auction and a live auction hosted by Mike Sipe of Sipe Entertainment. Auction items included a trip to Paris which included a fabulous flat and airfare, a diamond necklace and a day with the Broward County Sheriff which included a helicopter ride and a ride in an official police car. During the event, guests were able to view extravagant multi-million dollar yachts from Northrop & Johnson. Guests sipped on cocktails and sampled a variety of elegant hors d’oeuvres, like lobster sushi, jumbo shrimp cocktail and vegetable tempura all courtesy of Dapur.

"The purpose of the Boys N' Toys event is to have the 'big boys' look after the little ones, so they too can become the next superheroes," said Kids in Distress Development Officer Patricia Moskol. "Our all-male committee is dedicated to the mission of Kids in Distress, and we appreciate all of their efforts."

Sponsored by PNC Bank and hosted by Northrop & Johnson, the Boys N’ Toys event raised $170,000 for Kids in Distress.