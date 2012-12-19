This comfortable, highly elegant sea worthy cruiser is built to command the utmost safety and sailing pleasure at all times as well as being fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

Nuberu Nau is capable of accommodating up to six guests in three staterooms with ensuite, making a true home at sea.

Nuberu Nau is now available for sale with Northrop & Johnson for an asking price of €2,249,000.