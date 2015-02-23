Northrop & Johnson Sell Motor Yacht Aquila
Northrop & Johnson has proudly announced the successful sale of the 164’ Benetti motor yacht Aquila by brokers Kevin Merrigan and John Weller.
Aquila is a stunning example of Benetti’s Italian flair and elegance in design. She was built for long-range cruising and chartering in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and exotic cruising grounds around the world.
Aquila provides every possible comfort and luxury needed. With interior design by Stefano Natucci, only exceptional materials were used in her styling.