The simple and beautiful Bermuda ketch Signe has been maintained to the highest standards since her launch in 1990. She was built for those who love to sail. Her lifting keel is unique; she also features a 15-foot bowsprit, a clipper bow and a beautifully varnished heart-shaped transom.

Signe offers a warm, light and inviting interior with accommodations for six in three stunning staterooms. Signe's fireplace, built-in semi-circle couch and interior carpentry are timeless and sophisticated. On deck, Signe’s alfresco dining area allows those on board to enjoy meals with beautiful backdrops wherever they anchor.