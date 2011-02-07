Designed by William Garden and Gregory C. Marshall, Arioso (ex Lucky Seven) was built by Westport shipyards with a sea-faring design alongside a GRP composite hull and superstructure.

Arioso wields two 12V4000 MTU diesel engines to achieve a top speed of 25 knots and a maximum range of 3, 450nm at a speed of 12 knots.

Built to accommodate 10 guests in 5 cabins, Arioso’s spacious layout consists of one Owner’s cabin, two double cabins and two twins with additional space for seven expert crew members.

Superyacht Arioso has now been sold by Northrop and Johnson and was listed at an asking price of $12,500,000.