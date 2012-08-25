Northrop & Johnson Sell Superyacht Kingfisher
Northrop & Johnson is delighted to announce the sale of Kingfisher, the 43.3m (142’) Feadship. Kevin Merrigan from the brokerage office in Fort Lauderdale represented the seller in cooperation with Burgess.
Kingfisher has always been a well loved yacht. Her beautiful lines, exceptional layout and sea keeping abilities have encouraged owners to create and maintain her as something special. The previous owners have pursued this course and maintained her to the highest standards.
For information on Kingfisher, click here.