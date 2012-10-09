An excellent example of Dutch shipbuilding prowess, Lady J was launched as Diaship-Heesen project #7126. In 1998, the original builder was contracted to perform a total refit that included the yachts lengthening (from 90 ft. to 105 ft.), a complete new interior by the Diaship Design Team, and many other improvements.

Subsequently, this yacht has been constantly upgraded and has had a stellar charter history.