Northrop & Johnson Sell Superyacht Montrevel
Custom built in 1958 by Atelier et Forges de L’Ouest, the 36.9m (121’) classic motor yacht Montrevel has now been successfully sold by the joint central agents Northrop & Johnson and Yachtzoo.
With a sophisticated exterior design by Studio Cervi which encapsulates a bygone era of yachting, Montrevel is a striking cruising yacht and the latest brokerage announcement from Northrop & Johnson.
Montrevel underwent a refit in 2001 and to this day stands as a meticulously maintained superyacht with style in abundance.
Originally listed at an asking price of $5,395,000, Montrevel has now been successfully sold by Northrop & Johnson and Yachtzoo.