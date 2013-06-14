With a sophisticated exterior design by Studio Cervi which encapsulates a bygone era of yachting, Montrevel is a striking cruising yacht and the latest brokerage announcement from Northrop & Johnson.

Montrevel underwent a refit in 2001 and to this day stands as a meticulously maintained superyacht with style in abundance.

Originally listed at an asking price of $5,395,000, Montrevel has now been successfully sold by Northrop & Johnson and Yachtzoo.