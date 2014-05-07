Each part of Ohana’s interior is finished in the finest woods, marble and fabrics available, creating an interior that is inviting, comfortable and light. She has the largest sundeck of any yacht her size with a bar set up that sits 12, a Jacuzzi and a very large sunpad that easily accommodates 10 guests or more. She is one of the best family charter yachts with a 40' water slide, towables, fishing gear, water trampoline, snorkel gear and 4 WaveRunners.

Ohana sleeps 10 guests in five double staterooms, as well as 10 crew in four double crew cabins, an Engineer’s cabin, and a Captain's cabin.