Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Northrop & Johnson Sell Superyacht Shogun

By Ben Roberts

Measuring 37.2m (122’) the Flagship-built superyacht Shogun is the latest sale announcement from Northrop & Johnson.

Built in 1993, the Jon Overing custom design has kept her timeless look and holds a modern interior layout, rejuvinated in 2005 after a refit project.

Shogun can accommodate up to eight guests in a luxurious four cabin layout which features a master stateroom and three guest staterooms.

Listed for sale at an asking price of $4,500,000, Shogun has now been successfully sold by Northrop & Johnson.

By Ben Roberts
Related News
Featured Events