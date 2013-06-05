Built in 1993, the Jon Overing custom design has kept her timeless look and holds a modern interior layout, rejuvinated in 2005 after a refit project.

Shogun can accommodate up to eight guests in a luxurious four cabin layout which features a master stateroom and three guest staterooms.

Listed for sale at an asking price of $4,500,000, Shogun has now been successfully sold by Northrop & Johnson.