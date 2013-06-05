Northrop & Johnson Sell Superyacht Shogun
Measuring 37.2m (122’) the Flagship-built superyacht Shogun is the latest sale announcement from Northrop & Johnson.
Built in 1993, the Jon Overing custom design has kept her timeless look and holds a modern interior layout, rejuvinated in 2005 after a refit project.
Shogun can accommodate up to eight guests in a luxurious four cabin layout which features a master stateroom and three guest staterooms.
Listed for sale at an asking price of $4,500,000, Shogun has now been successfully sold by Northrop & Johnson.