This custom performance sailing yacht was built in 2001 to Bureau Veritas. During an extensive in 2010, Nuberu Nau received new Future Fibers rigging and sails, a new engine, paint, appliances and additional upgrades. Her centerboard allows for shallow-water and blue-water cruising.

Nuberu Nau’s sleek, contemporary exterior with two cockpits counterpoints her classic mahogany interior. A spacious light-filled salon leads to three forward staterooms with en-suite baths and crew quarters aft. This comfortable, easy-to-handle vessel is pure pleasure to sail.