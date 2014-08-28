Northrop & Johnson Sell S/Y Nuberu Nau
Northrop & Johnson has announced the sale of the 93’ CNB Nuberu Nau by Ann Avery acting on behalf of the seller.
This custom performance sailing yacht was built in 2001 to Bureau Veritas. During an extensive in 2010, Nuberu Nau received new Future Fibers rigging and sails, a new engine, paint, appliances and additional upgrades. Her centerboard allows for shallow-water and blue-water cruising.
Nuberu Nau’s sleek, contemporary exterior with two cockpits counterpoints her classic mahogany interior. A spacious light-filled salon leads to three forward staterooms with en-suite baths and crew quarters aft. This comfortable, easy-to-handle vessel is pure pleasure to sail.