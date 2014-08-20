Charade

Charade is a custom Feadship built in 1990 to very detailed specification. Since delivery, she has been maintained to immaculate standards and has been upgraded as needed. Charade features five staterooms, including an on-deck, full-beam owner’s suite with an en-suite his-and-hers bath. Her impressive private dining salon, comfortably chic sky lounge and expansive aft deck with alfresco dining capabilities all add to her charm. Charade has cruised the world from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean, New Zealand, the Pacific and further afield. She is a well-loved, tested and steadfast vessel.

Northrop & Johnson is delighted to announce the sale of the 154-foot Feadship Charade by John Weller acting on behalf of the buyer.

Chimera

The yacht has a low profile pilothouse with adjoining salon below and a layout that offers the amenities of a much larger yacht, with accommodations for up to eight in the owner’s party, plus four crew members. Her powerful carbon sail plan is easily managed with full hydraulic controls.

Built in 2002 and refit in 2008 and 2013, Chimera has been maintained to the highest standards while cruising an impressive 140,000 miles since her original launch. Her new owner plans to continue her aggressive cruising program, with Atlantic and Pacific circuits intended over the next five years. It is true pleasure to be involved with this type of ownership, that intends to fully utilize the capabilities of the yacht for global exploration in comfort and safety.

ORCA Explorer

At the time of her build in 2009, ORCA Explorer was dubbed the highest spec 80-foot Hatteras ever built. Her tasteful, modern, contemporary interior is perfectly complemented by upgraded electronics and an entertainment package that includes a top-of-the-line Bang & Olufsen A/V system. An impressive 21.4-foot beam allows for expansive volume in both the salon and master stateroom on board

Sold by Phillip Bell on behalf of the owner, Orca Explorer’s exterior is well executed and features add-ons such as full-teak decks, a large hydraulic swim platform and large outside grill. A 5.5-foot draft affords shallow-water cruising in The Bahamas and beyond.