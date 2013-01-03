Aside from the number of popular culture references I can include in this article, 99 Problems is an elegant and understated motor yacht whose sale has, again, furthered the argument for a promising New Year in terms of brokerage statistics.

99 Problems is a fine example of a raised pilot house fiberglass motor yacht with a large country kitchen, and what sets her apart from similar boats, is her highly customized interior with beautiful woodwork, superb engineering, and above average stability.

The asking price before sale was $4,995,000 and the resulting deal included the trade of a 92’ Tarrab, The Bee’s Honey.