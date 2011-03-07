Tally Ho has just successfully completed the “Great Loop”, a circumnavigation which took her present owners all around the US East Coast. Featuring a uniquely laid out interior, Tally Ho holds a country kitchen galley, day head on the main deck, and a large functional fly bridge seating/dining area.

Meticulously maintained by her owners, Tally Ho holds fastidiously preserved engineering alongside a truly impressive, and recently updated, interior throughout.

Tally Ho is a timeless and sophisticated yacht which is ready to take any discerning new owners on a unique cruise without delay, accommodating guests in 3-4 spacious staterooms plus space for crew.

Motor yacht Tally Ho has been signed for sale with Northrop & Johnson for an asking price of $995,000.