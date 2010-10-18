Northrop & Johnson has successfully closed negotiations for a brand new 45m Benetti Vision semi-custom model for a North American client.

The yacht will be built in Italy to MCA specifications and will reportedly feature a number of customizations which will significantly set her apart from her sister ships – drawing particular attention to the sky lounge, master stateroom and sundeck areas.

Northrop & Johnson Yacht Broker Jonathan Chapman informed us that she will be the first Benetti Vision to feature large rectangular hull ports, allowing more light to enter and offering expansive views from both the guest and crew accommodation areas.

This brand-new superyacht is now scheduled for a delivery date of January 2013.