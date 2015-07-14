Featuring naval architecture by De Voogt and interior / exterior design by the upcoming Eidsgaard Design Team, this new construction project is already being billed as a cutting-edge yacht.

“The entire Northrop & Johnson team is thrilled and honoured to be a part of this revolutionary project. Feadship, Eidsgaard and this owner are the ultimate ‘dream team’ and we’re looking forward to working with them,” explains Kevin Merrigan, CEO of Northrop & Johnson. “Wes Sanford and I are very excited about this project. With this particular owner’s involvement, the creativity and quality are incredible. We look forward to providing periodic updates throughout this new construction project as she really is a remarkable yacht.”

With a rare promise of more updates surrounding the new ‘cutting-edge’ project in the pipeline, we look forward to bringing you the news and when it emerges.