Pamela Hudson, Managing Agent of Noyo Harbor Inn, tells us everything about the estate, the experience and the surrounding beauty of Mendocino County.

Is the area primed for a yachting revolution?

"Absolutely. Its proximity to the Bay Area, conveniently located between San Francisco and the Oregon border, offers short yet breathtaking trips along the coast, accompanying migrating whales and in view of miles of unspoiled landscape, rocky coves, giant redwood trees and historic ruins of the logging industry's days past. Thousands of acres of forest and rugged wilderness, minimal population, historic significance, wineries and outdoor activities are at a half-day's drive throughout the region."

Can you tell us about the yacht club and the harbor itself?

"The private yacht club was previously the Noyo Harbor Inn. The structure built in the 1800's has been meticulously restored. Eight private luxury suites, commercial kitchen, bar and meeting rooms, it could easily be a private residence like no other. The property also has an additional building with seven private rooms, along with the infrastructure to construct an additional six "treehouse" suites and nine additional private rooms. There are also plans in place for a spa. Access to the river and floating docks are in the permit phase."

How is Noyo Harbor Inn a new start for yachting in Mendocino County?

"There is no existing yachting culture. We would be the nucleus for what will come next. It would be the first of its kind, both the property and the harbor's reincarnation. The harbor has been a longstanding, multi-generational commercial and sport fishing hub. The harbor's activity currently is approximately 60 percent sport fishing. As the commercial fishing industry continues to be strictly regulated, the opportunity for expansion of the sport fishing culture is prime."

San Francisco to Noyo Harbor is approximately 180 miles via boat, and the key for yacht owners looking to explore the West Coast and tie the line in Noyo. The yacht club is a potential haven for future yacht owners, and an exciting investment for those looking to build on the region’s unbridled beauty.

The raw, unspoiled nature of the coast will excite any boater. The ocean can be calm one moment and challenging the next. Entering the harbor is a breathtaking experience reminiscent of the sailors and explorers that have come before. Now is the time to purchase this untouched masterpiece, restored and augmented to perfection!

For more information on Noyo Harbor Inn, please click here for more details and an in-depth video.