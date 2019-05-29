Nozomi II has taken up the mantle of 30.5m Virgen del Mar VI (formerly Project Nozomi), who generated an enthusiastic response after her launch last year. The same is expected of the sistership, whose on spec construction has already begun.

CEO of Alia Yachts, Gökhan Çelik, has commented on the twin projects: “I said at the time that there was nothing quite like Virgen del Mar VI on the water. That’s still true, at least until the launch of Nozomi II, which is very much an evolution of the same concept but with some significant upgrades.”

Indeed, one of Virgen del Mar VI’s standout features was her 235GT volume - remarkable for a compact superyacht. Her successor Nozomi II is nearly 2m longer with a slightly higher gross tonnage of 240GT.

Another thread between the two boats is the exterior styling, which was imagined in both cases by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, although with the new yacht the superstructure has been restyled and will feature a subtly flared bow.

The CEO has expanded on this decision, saying: “Vertical bows look great and provide extra waterline length, but they’re not as efficient at deflecting spray as a flared bow in choppy or rough seas. This is especially relevant on a yacht like this with a seating area on the foredeck, so for the second hull we decided to revert to a positive rake for a drier ride under way.”

Nozomi II’s architectural constitution will make her a vessel of considerable performance and power. Van Oossanen Naval Architects have been brought onboard to carry out hull modifications complete with full CFD analysis, with the end goal of achieving optimal performance and comfort, whilst twin CAT engines have replaced the Yanmar diesels to propel the boat to maximum speeds of 14 knots.

As for interiors, although the basic layout has not changed, Redman Whiteley Dixon were the interior designers for Virgen del Mar VI whilst prospective owners of Nozomi II are free to choose their own interior designer.

Nozomi II possesses the unique drawcard of being the the physical embodiment of the evolution of Alia Yachts. With a scheduled for completion date of 2021, we can’t wait to see her.