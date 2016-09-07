This model combines graceful aesthetics, ultra-modern interiors and advanced high-tech engineering. Numarine has already completed the first hull.

“The new 105HT is an exceptional sport yacht able to emphasize all the great Numarine attributes,” explains Antonio Caviglia, Numarine Sales & Marketing Director, “like an innovative exterior design, an efficient and seaworthy hull, great exterior living spaces and spacious interiors, all coupled with a very robust but weight-efficient construction thanks to vacuum-infusion technology and state of the art noise, vibration and harshness suppression.

The double launch of the two units in such a brief period of time is a testament to the great job that the Numarine Team has done on this product.”

The custom luxurious finishes and hand selected high end material used throughout the Numarine 105 HT offer an absolutely "first class" experience, while the impressive exterior areas provide plenty of gracious and refined alfresco space for entertaining guests.

The 105 HT is drawn by Numarine's designer Can Yalman, in charge of the concept, lines and interiors, while Umberto Tagliavini is the naval architect. The design consideration extends from the cleverly appointed flybridge - a feature that brings the "best of both worlds" to this extravagant hardtop model - to the abundance of outside lounging areas, the immense interior lounge and dining space, the lavish galley and cabin accommodation: all are bathed in natural light, further enhancing the plentiful feeling of space.

Accommodation is comprised of three fully ensuite guest cabins and the spacious full beam master cabin, lavishly appointed with a dressing table, sofa, a large bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower and twin basins.

Designed to navigate in any sea state and powered with twin 1,925hp Caterpillar C32s, the 105HT is capable of a top speed 30 knots and cruises at around 26 knots. Numarine uses advanced composite construction, vacuum assisted infusion techniques, PVC foam, and EL vinylester resin for sturdy and lightweight hulls.