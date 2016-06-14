Sold to a repeat Northern European client, the 32XP is part of a wider range of new explorer yachts available and was designed by long-running Numarine collaborator Cal Yalman. The distinctive design is fitting for the world’s furthest reaches, and features signature lines with capability and comfort underway.

This yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests, including a full width owners cabin along with space for entertainment throughout, or quiet contemplation when cross the more exotic regions.

The 32XP features a composite superstructure with steel hull propelled by two CAT C18 Acert developing 715 hp each. Thanks to this configuration Numarine 32XP Series has a design cruising range of 3,000 nm at a cruising speed of 12 knots.

Quiet and comfort is part of the DNA of Numarine’s new XP range as the builder strives for the RINA Noise & Vibration levels of a 50 metre yacht on something much smaller. The first hull of the 32XP range is now set to enter construction in the Istanbul shipyard.