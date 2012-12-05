Nuvolari & Lenard Reveal Exciting New Project Photos
Nuvolari & Lenard has posted a number of exciting new photos through social media revealing the construction progress of the 65m (210’) Palmer Johnson 210 superyacht currently undergoing construction at their facilities in Wisconsin and a new shot of the 106m superyacht Solar.
Details surrounding both of these projects are scarce; however, the Italian design studio has confirmed itself as the designer after releasing shots of the 106m superyacht Solar – the largest sailing yacht ever to be constructed in The Netherlands by Oceanco and overseen by Moran Yacht & Ship. We will be releasing more information surrounding both these projects as they emerge.